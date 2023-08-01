Balloon release represents heartbroken search for justice

Kelis Brenae Cook of Talladega and her family should be getting ready to celebrate her 21st birthday on Aug. 7. It should be a totally joyous occasion.
But it can’t be. Instead, Friday evening, her friends and family gathered by the softball field at Zora Ellis Junior High to release balloons in her memory, and her mother, Mozelle Warford, in particular, begged members of the community to help her family get some justice.
Cook was shot to death in the passenger side of a vehicle on Brignoli Street on July 28, 2022, and the ceremony behind the softball field commemorated one year since her untimely passing.
“It’s been one year since I lost my child,” Warford said. “I just want someone to tell me what happened to my baby. I know some of you know. I need you to talk to the police. I need you to help us, my baby didn’t deserve this. Her birthday is in nine days, she would be turning 21. But not even her mama can hold her, I can’t hug her, I can’t kiss her, I can’t even hear her voice. Her birthday is in nine days, but she’s not here. Kelis, we love you. You are a good girl, a sweet girl, you served others and I know I’ll be seeing you somewhere. And we will get justice.”
The incident that killed Cook also wounded a 30-year-old man, but his injures were not life-threatening and he survived. The shooting also caused some property damage in the area of the 400 block of Brgnolii Street in Talladega. Numerous .40 caliber shell casings were covered near the silver Nissan Altima where Cook was found.
No suspects have ever been publicly identified in the case, which remains open.
According to her obituary, Cook graduated from Talladega High School in 2020 and attended House of Prayer COOLJC. She had earned degrees as a medical assistant and in medical billing and coding from Jefferson State, and had opened several small businesses in Talladega. She was described as living a life “serving God, going to school, working and striving hard to be the best that she could be. She was the true definition of a loving and caring daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, always willing to help and assist when needed.”
Anyone with information on this incident contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.
You may also contact CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the p3-tips app. Make sure to leave a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You do not have to identify yourself or leave any personal information.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.