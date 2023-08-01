 Skip to main content
Balloon release represents heartbroken search for justice

balloon memory

Balloons are released Friday in loving memory of Kelis Brenae Cook, homicide victim.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

Kelis Brenae Cook of Talladega and her family should be getting ready to celebrate her 21st birthday on Aug. 7. It should be a totally joyous occasion.

But it can’t be. Instead, Friday evening, her friends and family gathered by the softball field at Zora Ellis Junior High to release balloons in her memory, and her mother, Mozelle Warford, in particular, begged members of the community to help her family get some justice.