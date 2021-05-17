Bad weekend in Talladega as shooting incidents leave three wounded, one dead

Two separate shooting incidents in Talladega on Saturday left three people wounded and one dead, according to reports filed with Talladega Police.
According to Acting Chief John McCoy, the first incident seems to have occurred around 5:35 p.m. in a residential area on the 300 block of Tinney Street. The shooting itself was not reported, but police responded to a call from the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, where multiple gunshot victims had come for treatment.
According to the report, three males were shot in this incident. One was 22-years-old and the other two were both 19-years-old. McCoy said none of the victims’ injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
In addition to the three people shot, a bullet also damaged a 2008 Honda Accord that was parked on the street. The owner of the vehicle was not one of the gunshot victims, however.
McCoy said witnesses in the neighborhood reported hearing 10 to 15 shots, and while they seemed to agree that the shooter was in a vehicle, there were conflicting reports about what the vehicle looked like.
The murder happened about six hours later, in Curry Court. In this case, McCoy said, officers responded to a shots fired call and found people trying to load the victim into a private vehicle to take him to the hospital.
The victim in this case, Arnold Wayne Moten, 29, got medical attention from the officers until North Star paramedics arrived on the scene to take him to Citizens, where he was pronounced dead, according to McCoy. His body was taken to Montgomery for autopsy by the state department of forensic sciences.
As of Monday afternoon, the only witness that had come forward in this case reported hearing multiple gunshots, but said he was indoors at the time and didn’t see anything.
A Ruger 9 mm handgun was found in the yard near where the incident seems to have taken place, but McCoy said it was not clear Monday who the gun belonged to and why it was where it was.
There are no obvious connections between the two incidents on Saturday, although McCoy said that both cases were still in the early stages of investigation.
Anyone with information on either of these cases should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also post tips, anonymous or otherwise, through the city’s website, www.talladega.com.