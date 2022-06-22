Back to School Rally returning to Talladega in July

The 2MEE Back to School Rally will be returning to Veterans Park in Talladega on Saturday, July 30, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages. It will include food, games, music, backpack giveaways, motivational speakers, prizes and more.
The event is co-sponsored by the United Way of North Talladega County.
2MEE is shorthand for To Mentor, Educate and Empower. It is a 501(c) 3 non-profit focused on bettering the community, and providing a better tomorrow through education, mentorship and charitable support. It was founded by Phillip White of Talladega.
For more information, please visit www.2mee.org.