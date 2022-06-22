 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Back to School Rally returning to Talladega in July

The 2MEE Back to School Rally will be returning to Veterans Park in Talladega on Saturday, July 30, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages. It will include food, games, music, backpack giveaways, motivational speakers, prizes and more.

The event is co-sponsored by the United Way of North Talladega County.

2MEE is shorthand for To Mentor, Educate and Empower. It is a 501(c) 3 non-profit focused on bettering the community, and providing a better tomorrow through education, mentorship and charitable support. It was founded by Phillip White of Talladega.

For more information, please visit www.2mee.org.

Tags