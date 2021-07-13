Back to school party for Knoxville Homes community set for Aug. 14

The back to school party in Talladega’s Knoxville Homes community is back this year.
This year’s event is set for Aug. 14 from 3-6 p.m. at Edythe Sims Park. There will be music, basketball, softball, a rope pull, and hotdogs, ice cream and chips for everyone.
And, of course, perhaps most important of all, there will be huge amounts of school supplies to be given away to young scholars from kindergarten to college age.
Any donations are gladly accepted.
The back to school party has been a tradition in the Knoxville Community for more than 20 years. Longtime resident Eddie Duncan generally organizes the event, although he had to sit out 2019 because of health concerns, and COVID-19 took care of 2020.
Various other community organizations rushed to fill the gap two years ago, but Duncan said he is back this year and looking forward to taking a more active part.
To donate, volunteer or for more information, call Duncan at 256-362-4757 or Chad Turner at 256-493-9122.