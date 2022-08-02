 Skip to main content
Back to school bash at Veterans Park draws about 1,200 people

Back to school bash

Folks spilled into Veterans Park for a back to school bash Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

About 1,200 people turned up in Veterans Park in Talladega on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the coming of the next school year and to pick up free, age-appropriate backpacks.

“We spent a couple of hours Friday morning getting them all packed, with a few more finishing up Friday evening. And we gave away almost all of them. I think there may have been about 75 high school backpacks and maybe 50 elementary school backpacks left over,” said Valerie Burrage, executive director of the United Way of North Talladega County.