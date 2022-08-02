Back to school bash at Veterans Park draws about 1,200 people

About 1,200 people turned up in Veterans Park in Talladega on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the coming of the next school year and to pick up free, age-appropriate backpacks.
“We spent a couple of hours Friday morning getting them all packed, with a few more finishing up Friday evening. And we gave away almost all of them. I think there may have been about 75 high school backpacks and maybe 50 elementary school backpacks left over,” said Valerie Burrage, executive director of the United Way of North Talladega County.
That’s out of 1,000 backpacks total, 600 elementary and 400 middle and high school, according to Phillip White of 2Mee.org. The ones that were left over after Saturday were taken to children in Jacksonville and Birmingham, he said.
“It couldn’t have been a better day,” Burrage said. “People were glad to be there, and the kids were all having a really good time. And I wanted to thank the city for helping us out with this, especially the Parks and Recreation Department for making sure everything was ready for us and kept clean,”
In addition to the backpack giveaway, the free, all ages event also featured food trucks, games, music, motivational speakers and prizes. Pop The Top Soda Shop of Talladega, Chick-Fil-A of Pell City, Burger King of Talladega and Buffalo Rock provided the food and drinks, and Delta Dental of Anniston gave away free toothbrushes.
The event was sponsored by the United Way and 2Mee, a 501(c) (3) “focused on bettering our community … through education, mentorship and charitable support.” The group’s name is an acronym for “To Mentor, Educate and Empower.”
White, the 2Mee founder, said the organizers were also grateful to Trinity United Methodist Church, where the volunteers packed the backpacks Friday, with a lot of help from the church members. The backpacks were stored there as well, and taken to the park by church volunteers.
“By the time my volunteers got there Friday evening, they just about had everything done,” White said.
“Everything went just right, and we got it all done before the rain came,” he added.