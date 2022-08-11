B.N. Mabra Center opens again in Talladega

Talladega’s B.N. Mabra Center is open again.
On Wednesday morning, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department relaunched on-site meals through the Senior Nutrition Program. The city of Talladega and the East Alabama Regional Planning Commission have provided meals for seniors at the center for more than 30 years, but had to stop during the pandemic, starting in 2020. The program switched to take-out only while the center remained closed.
“Now that the center has reopened, seniors are excited about being able to socialize again,” Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons said.
City Manager Seddrick Hill agreed.
“It is wonderful to see seniors once again gathered together to eat, socialize and have fun," Hill said. "We are fortunate to have community partners, employees and city leaders who support the Mabra Center’s Senior Nutrition Program and believe in its mission.”
More than 40 seniors regularly meet for meals at the center. Another 74 receive meals from the center delivered to their homes, and seven more pick up frozen packets.
“It warms my heart to see everyone socializing," EARPC Nutrition coordinator Amanda Vingers said. "During COVID, the focus was on making sure seniors were fed. But this program is about so much more than a meal. It’s about giving seniors a reason to get up and get dressed in the morning, and giving them an opportunity to socialize.”
This is crucial, according to Area Agency on Aging Director Michael Morrison.
“Research shows the importance of socializing," he said. "Being isolated can lead to depression and even suicide. Many seniors have lost family members. In some cases, their children may have moved to another state. The Mabra Center gives them a sense of connectedness and family,” he said.
An addition to the nutrition program, the Mabra Center also hosts activities such as bingo and card games. There are also educational programs on issues such as diabetes and heart health. A senior fashion show has also been scheduled for Friday morning.
The B.N. Mabra Center was originally part of West Side High School. Burtis Nathaniel Mabra was the principal at West Side from 1948 until the school closed in 1970. Before that, he taught and coached basketball and football at Talladega College.