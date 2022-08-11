 Skip to main content
B.N. Mabra Center opens again in Talladega

Mabra Center

Mrs. Maurice Butler, 91, at the Mabra Center.

 Courtesy photo

Talladega’s B.N. Mabra Center is open again.

On Wednesday morning, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department relaunched on-site meals through the Senior Nutrition Program. The city of Talladega and the East Alabama Regional Planning Commission have provided meals for seniors at the center for more than 30 years, but had to stop during the pandemic, starting in 2020. The program switched to take-out only while the center remained closed.