B.B. Comer football team, community leaders will be Sylacauga parade grand marshals

Cleveland chair_8.jpg

Jesse and Priscilla Cleveland were honored with the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation Monday.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Jesse and Priscilla Cleveland and the players and coaches of B.B. Comer High School football team will serve as the grand marshals of the 44th annual Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. 

The ARC of South Talladega County serves as this year’s grand marshal sponsor.