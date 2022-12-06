B.B. Comer football team, community leaders will be Sylacauga parade grand marshals

Jesse and Priscilla Cleveland and the players and coaches of B.B. Comer High School football team will serve as the grand marshals of the 44th annual Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The ARC of South Talladega County serves as this year’s grand marshal sponsor.
In announcing this year’s grand marshals, the chamber said “Jesse and Priscilla Cleveland are integral parts of our community’s history and future. Both are retired educators, which brought them to Sylacauga in the beginning of their careers. Upon retirement, the pursued new career opportunities while committing to the growth of the Sylacauga region. Jesse and Priscilla both serve on a number of boards and authorities, sharing their expertise and vision for the future. Priscilla was chosen as the 2022 Sylacauga Area Woman of the Year.”
The Comer team will be lead by head coach Adam Fossett. Last Friday, the Tigers competed in the Class 2A championship at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium; and, while they did not win, they wrapped up a long season with a solid 12-3 record.
“The success of this group of 40 young men and their leaders allowed the Sylacauga community to come together in a much needed way. In addition to the successful season, Coach Fossett was chosen as the Class 2A Coach of the Year. We are very proud of the accomplishments of this group on and off the field,” according to the chamber’s announcement.
Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union is the presenting sponsor of this year’s parade, which includes more than 75 entries and will be watched by an estimated 1,000 people.