Authorities seek woman connected with stolen firearm

tara calhoun

Tara Calhoun

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama are asking for the public’s helping in locating a woman with a felony theft warrant.

Tara Samantha Calhoun is described as a 31-year-old Black woman standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She might be in the Gadsden area, according to the Crime Stoppers alert.