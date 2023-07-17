Authorities seek woman connected with stolen firearm

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama are asking for the public’s helping in locating a woman with a felony theft warrant.
Tara Samantha Calhoun is described as a 31-year-old Black woman standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She might be in the Gadsden area, according to the Crime Stoppers alert.
According to Talladega County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Jones, Calhoun is wanted for receiving stolen property in the second degree.
Jones explained that Talladega police responded to a call on Howard Street June 11. A large, unruly crowd had gathered, some of whom may have been armed, so police called on sheriff’s deputies for backup.
Deputies passed what had already been described as a suspicious vehicle and pulled it over. Calhoun was driving, and there was a male passenger in the car with her.
There was marijuana in the car, and Calhoun and the passenger were both arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charges. An inventory of the car turned up a gun which had previously been reported stolen in Jacksonville, Jones said.
Jones said deputies eventually secured a warrant for receiving stolen property against Calhoun, but by the time they had done so, Calhoun had posted bond on the marijuana charge and appears to have left town.
Anyone with information on Calhoun’s whereabouts should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or on the mobile app,, or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP
or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialogue with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward! If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.