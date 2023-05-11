 Skip to main content
Authorities seek help in identifying remains found in forest

Talladega police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a “Jane Doe” found by hikers in Talladega National Forest.

According to Talladega Police Capt. Bob Curtis, the two hikers found who they thought at first was an unconscious woman. Curtis said police determined that she was dead, and likely had been for some time.