Authorities seek help in identifying remains found in forest

Talladega police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a “Jane Doe” found by hikers in Talladega National Forest.
According to Talladega Police Capt. Bob Curtis, the two hikers found who they thought at first was an unconscious woman. Curtis said police determined that she was dead, and likely had been for some time.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, the body was found near the Bohemian Campground off Birney Station Road. Police Lt. Dennis McDaniel described the location as about one mile from Blue Hole.
Talladega Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Murphy said the woman was possibly in her early 30s, between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She had probably been in the woods for one to two weeks, and was wearing undergarments, but there was no outer clothing left near by. No wallet or purse or anything that might hold some form of identification was evident at the scene.
Murphy said he could not determine hair or eye color, and said there were no noticeable tattoos or piercings.
He also said he could not speculate on a cause of death.
The body was sent to the state forensics lab in Montgomery for autopsy and possible identification, he added.
McDanile said that no further information would be available until the woman had been identified and her next of kin notified.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip via the city’s website, www.talladega.com.