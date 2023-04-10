Author Conville advises writers to keep a journal

SYLACAUGA — A 1977 graduate of Sylacauga High School, author Teresa Conville says that’s where she developed a passion for writing. Conville says now that she was fortunate to have “astounding” high school English teachers and a journalism teacher who encouraged her with researching, writing and photography.
“They all encouraged writing, no matter if it was sentences, paragraphs, short stories or research papers,” Conville said. She said that all of these types of writing opened her eyes to many other interests as well.
“I have always loved spending time with my family and friends, being kind, taking photos and traveling,” she said, explaining that when those interests are combined, interesting stories can result.
Having published her first book at age 59, Conville has been writing for about five years now. That first book was “Traveling Teresa Chronicles: Mystery of the Little Red Suitcase.”
“Like most writers, I have had ideas for stories and actual stories floating around in my head for many years,” she said. Being introduced to a writing coach by one of her friends in January 2018 helped her take her writing career to the next level.
Conville has some advice for those who want to become effective writers. “If you haven't been writing your thoughts and ideas down or keeping a journal, please start now,” she said.
She said she did not know that and now she wishes she did. She encourages writers to find a great book coach who can help with the journey as well. She mentioned that age does not matter when it comes to accomplishing dreams.
Conville’s next book in her Traveling Teresa Chronicles series is expected to be published in July. She also said that she is working on something else with her writing coach that is a little different than norm for her.