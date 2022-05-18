Aunt drives nephew to Dale County ... but mom thought the boy was missing

A Florida woman is in jail in Talladega County and is facing charges of felony custodial interference.
Shawanda Morgan Godfrey, 34, of Sebring, Fla., is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $7,500 bond.
According to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore on Wednesday, Godfrey is accused of taking her 13-year-old nephew, ostensibly to see his biological father in Walker County.
The boy’s mother, Godfrey’s sister, initially reported her son as a runaway March 24, between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. It was later determined that he had left with his aunt, headed toward Pell City.
The mother told investigators that Godfrey was mentally ill and potentially dangerous.
The boy was eventually located in Midland City in Dale County in the far southeast corner of the state. Kilgore said he was safe, but the circumstances leading up to his location were not entirely clear Wednesday.
Godfrey was arrested in Elmore County earlier this week, although it was not immediately clear if she was arrested on the Talladega County warrant or if she may be facing additional charges.
Interference with child custody is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.