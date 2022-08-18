 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

August food giveaway starts a little late, but nobody voices complaint

TALLADEGA — The August food giveaway, sponsored by the United Way of North Talladega County, was another resounding success, even if it did get started a little late.

The last couple of months, everything had been handed out by about 10 a.m., but this time the trucks were running late, so it was after 10:30 a.m. before the giveaway began. The parking lot of the former Piggly-Wiggly on East Street was packed bumper to bumper with cars waiting to come through the line, but everyone seemed patient and understanding despite the wait.