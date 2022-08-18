August food giveaway starts a little late, but nobody voices complaint

TALLADEGA — The August food giveaway, sponsored by the United Way of North Talladega County, was another resounding success, even if it did get started a little late.
The last couple of months, everything had been handed out by about 10 a.m., but this time the trucks were running late, so it was after 10:30 a.m. before the giveaway began. The parking lot of the former Piggly-Wiggly on East Street was packed bumper to bumper with cars waiting to come through the line, but everyone seemed patient and understanding despite the wait.
According to United Way of North Talladega County Executive Director Valerie Burrage, there were plenty of volunteers to download the wayward trucks and make sure the food was distributed and the line kept moving in a timely, efficient manner.
In addition to the United Way Board and parishioners at Trinity United Methodist Church, which hosted the event, volunteers from the Presbyterian Home for Children and FIRST Family Services returned this month. For the first time, a team of volunteers from Alabama School for the Blind also participated, including students and two staff members, she said.
The Central Alabama Food Bank in Birmingham provided 400 boxes each of canned goods and produce, as well as separate bags of grapes, plums, asparagus, sweet potatoes, corn and cheese.
“I really want to thank the food bank, and all of the volunteers as well,” Burrage said. “I’d also like to thank the city, especially the police department for helping us out, and The Daily Home for giving us coverage.”
The next food giveaway is set for Sept. 15, followed by Oct. 6, Nov. 17 and Dec. 8. All of the above dates are Thursdays, she pointed out.