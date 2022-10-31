Auburn officially hires John Cohen as new athletics director

Auburn capped a whirlwind day within the athletics department with the official announcement of John Cohen as the program’s newest athletics director.
Cohen’s hire comes after Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin and several football staffers earlier in the day, and after Cohen himself resigned from his post as Mississippi State’s athletics director. Cohen becomes the 16th athletics director in Auburn history, succeeding Allen Greene, who resigned at the end of August before his five-year contract was set to expire in January.
“I’m extremely grateful to President (Chris) Roberts for the opportunity to be the next director of athletics at Auburn University,” Cohen said in a release. “Auburn is an incredibly special place as is demonstrated by the hall of fame coaches and athletes that have been a part of its storied history. I understand the traditions and values at Auburn and look forward to continuing those traditions. I’m humbled and honored to be joining the Auburn family.”
Cohen spent the last six years as athletics director at Mississippi State, his alma mater. Prior to that, he spent 25 seasons as a college baseball coach, including eight years with the Bulldogs. His hiring at Auburn ends a search that lasted two months, as Greene’s final day on the job was Aug. 31. In the 61 days since, Auburn’s athletics department was overseen by chief operating officer Marcy Girton, who served 12 days as acting athletics director, and executive associate athletics director Rich McGlynn, who spent the last five weeks in an interim role.
According to the release from Auburn, Cohen’s first move as Tigers’ athletics director was to elevate McGlynn to deputy athletics director, as the two will work together to further elevate the Auburn athletics department.
“John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” Roberts said in a release.. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
Cohen was named athletics director at Mississippi State on Nov. 4, 2016. During his tenure, he oversaw an athletics department that experienced record-breaking success athletically, academically and in facilities enhancements. That success was highlighted by a 2021 College World Series title for the Bulldogs, marking the first team national championship in any sport at Mississippi State.
Five Mississippi State programs turned in program-best seasons during Cohen’s time at the helm of the athletics department, including softball earlier this year, baseball during the CWS season, soccer in 2018 and women’s basketball in 2017 and 2018. He is one of three active SEC athletics director to hire an eventual-national championship winning head coach in any sport.
“John has won championships at the highest level both as a coach and as an administrator and knows how to win,” Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl said. “Given his experience as a Southeastern Conference athletics director and knowing he’s empowering Rich McGlynn, this is the best of both worlds. I’m excited about our new leadership team. It’s time for the Auburn family to come together as we move forward.”