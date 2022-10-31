 Skip to main content
Auburn officially hires John Cohen as new athletics director

Auburn teaser

(Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Auburn capped a whirlwind day within the athletics department with the official announcement of John Cohen as the program’s newest athletics director.

Cohen’s hire comes after Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin and several football staffers earlier in the day, and after Cohen himself resigned from his post as Mississippi State’s athletics director. Cohen becomes the 16th athletics director in Auburn history, succeeding Allen Greene, who resigned at the end of August before his five-year contract was set to expire in January.