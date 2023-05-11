 Skip to main content
Auburn honors AIDB employee with alumni award

isaac beavers

Isaac Beavers was honored by the Auburn University.

Isaac Beavers, executive director of Field Services at Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, has been honored by Auburn University as the recipient of the 2023 Department of Special Education, Rehabilitation and Counseling Outstanding Alumni Award. This award is given annually to a graduate who has made outstanding contributions to the profession or to the college.

“We are honored by Isaac’s dedication to preparing consumers across Alabama to reach their limitless potential,” said AIDB President Dr. John Mascia. “He has a passion for serving consumers who are deaf, blind, deafblind, or multidisabled across the lifespan. He continues to lead by example and serve the profession through active involvement in his professional organizations. We are extremely proud of Isaac for earning this award.” 