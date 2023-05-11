Auburn honors AIDB employee with alumni award

Isaac Beavers, executive director of Field Services at Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, has been honored by Auburn University as the recipient of the 2023 Department of Special Education, Rehabilitation and Counseling Outstanding Alumni Award. This award is given annually to a graduate who has made outstanding contributions to the profession or to the college.
“We are honored by Isaac’s dedication to preparing consumers across Alabama to reach their limitless potential,” said AIDB President Dr. John Mascia. “He has a passion for serving consumers who are deaf, blind, deafblind, or multidisabled across the lifespan. He continues to lead by example and serve the profession through active involvement in his professional organizations. We are extremely proud of Isaac for earning this award.”
Beavers is a graduate of Alabama School for the Blind and went on to earn a Master of Education in Rehabilitation Counseling from Auburn University.
“We are excited and honored to have Isaac Beavers receive the Special Education, Rehabilitation, and Counseling Outstanding Alumni Award,” said Dr. Jill M. Meyer, professor and director of Counselor Education and Forensic Rehabilitation at Auburn University.
“Isaac has continually been a wonderful supporter of our accreditation requirements by attending meetings with The Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs, attending meetings with our Counselor Education Doctoral Advisory Board Meetings, and more recently joining the Advisory Board for our Rehabilitation Services Administration funded Vocational Evaluation Forensic Certificate program. Isaac has dedicated years of service to Auburn University, AIDB, and the disability community. He is, and always will be, a great asset to our community as a whole.”
As a certified rehabilitation counselor, Beavers has worked for AIDB for more than 25 years. He spent 17 years providing direct services to consumers as the Case Manager for the Blind at the Huntsville Regional Center. He served as Interim Director of the AIDB Huntsville Regional Center from 2011 until his promotion to Regional Director in 2014. In 2022, he was promoted to the role of Executive Director of Field Services.
“I am humbled and honored to have received this award from a department that includes Special Education, Rehabilitation and Counseling,” said Beavers. “I have benefited from this program both personally and professionally. Since completing my program at Auburn, I have been promoted twice. I also have members of my team who are current or former students in the program and are passionate and talented leaders within my team and AIDB as a whole. Auburn has also served as an invaluable partner in supporting AIDB’s students and consumers in reaching their limitless potential.”