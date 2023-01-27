Attempted arson on Jackson Trace Circle investigated

Talladega police are investigating the attempted first-degree arson of a single-wide trailer on Jackson Trace Circle early Thursday morning. A misdemeanor domestic violence arrest was made at the scene, but as of Friday afternoon, no one has been charged with the more serious offense.
According to Talladega police Lt. Bob Curtis, officers first responded to a domestic violence call around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was listed as 38-year-old man, while the suspect was listed a 28-year-old woman. The woman was gone when the officers arrived, Curtis said.
Officers returned to the same location after receiving a fire call just after midnight Thursday. The Talladega Fire Department was also dispatched to the area.
According to Fire Chief Danny Warwick, the fire was out when firefighters arrived at the scene. “A lighter and some cardboard was found outside a bedroom window where a resident stated the fire was. A piece of cardboard was lit using the lighter found outside the window and placed onto the broken window sill. A resident inside the bedroom used water to put out the fire once it was noticed. There was no damage to the property.”
The 28-year-old woman was back by the time police arrived, and was arrested for domestic violence harassment.
Curtis said both the man and the woman accused the other of starting the fire.
The report also shows that a 50-year-old woman lives in the trailer with the couple, although her relationship to the other two was not entirely clear. Curtis said she is listed on the final report as a witness.
The younger woman was still in jail as of Friday afternoon, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
The Daily Home does not generally name suspects until they have been charged with a felony.