 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Attempted arson on Jackson Trace Circle investigated

Fire teaser
Stock image

Talladega police are investigating the attempted first-degree arson of a single-wide trailer on Jackson Trace Circle early Thursday morning. A misdemeanor domestic violence arrest was made at the scene, but as of Friday afternoon, no one has been charged with the more serious offense.

According to Talladega police Lt. Bob Curtis, officers first responded to a domestic violence call around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was listed as 38-year-old man, while the suspect was listed a 28-year-old woman. The woman was gone when the officers arrived, Curtis said.