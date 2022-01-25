At least four recent shooting incidents draw attention of local law enforcement

Law enforcement agencies in Talladega County are investigating at least four unrelated shooting incidents, according to incident and offense reports.
The earliest case is under investigation by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and involves a shooting into an occupied dwelling on the 3000 block of Plantersville Road. According to Captain Mike Jones, the victim reported hearing four or five shots just after 7 p.m. July 10. The victim then found damage to a window and a heavily damaged projectile inside his home, and filed a report Jan 12.
Jones said there are no witnesses or suspects in the case, and the recovered projectile is too damaged to identify a caliber.
The other three incidents were reported in the city of Talladega over the weekend. Two people were injured, although neither of the victims cooperated with law enforcement, according to Captain Jeremy Faulkner.
The first incident was either late Friday night or early Saturday morning, Faulkner said. Police were notified of a patient with a gunshot wound by the staff in the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, but the victim, a 20-year-old man, and his family members were both uncooperative with investigators who responded in the emergency room.
“All the victim would say was ‘I’m not gonna lie, I probably just shot myself,’” Faulkner said.
As a result, investigators are not even certain where or when the actual shooting happened.
The second incident in the city was reported early Sunday morning at Talladega Downs. No one was injured in this incident, but again at least one round penetrated an occupied residence.
The victim reported hearing shots and then seeing some sheet rock dust falling in the living room.
Faulkner said investigators recovered six .40 caliber shell casings near the scene of the shooting, but it appears that only one projectile actually entered the apartment.
The third incident was also reported early Sunday morning, also from the emergency room at Citizens. This victim, a 23-year-old male, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his right arm, but was also uncooperative with investigators, saying only that his shooting had been “on the east side.”
Faulkner said that this victim eventually did say he was standing outside his own vehicle when someone started shooting at him from another vehicle that was driving past.
He could not describe the vehicle or the people in it, however.
Faulkner said the victim’s ex-girlfriend had called the police on him earlier in the day when he had allegedly tried to enter her home.
There is no obvious connection between any of the four cases above.
Anyone with information on the Plantersville Road incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or via the mobile app.
Anyone with information on the city cases should call 256-362-4508 or the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip at the city’s website, www.talladega.com.