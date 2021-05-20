At council meeting, Sylacauga Mayor honors two employees for longtime service

SYLACAUGA — Mayor Jim Heigl and the Sylacauga Council recognized two longtime employees at Tuesday night’s meeting for their years of service.
Heigl presented plaques to Kim Morris, interim city clerk, and Shannon Plexico of the code department for 25 years of service.
The Council also renamed Lake Howard Road to Robert Morris Lane in memory of long-time Sylacauga Utilities Board Water and Sewer superintendent. His son, Rick Morris, accepted the recognition on behalf of the family.
In addition, the council renamed Boat Dock Lane to Lake Howard Road. These changes were made at the recommendation of the Lake Howard Recreation Authority.
In other business, the City Council:
—Set July 8 a public hearing to consider the annexation and zoning of properties known as 169 Oldfield Circle, 124 Autumn Acres Lane, and 23 Tuscaloosa Avenue, as recommended by the Planning Commission;
—Accepted a recommendation from Fire Chief Nate Osgood to replace Radio/PA system at Fire Station #1 at a cost of not to exceed $8,100.00 from Sci-2-Way;
—Authorized a request from Shelly Bullard, owner of Fermenter’s Market, for use of a city-owned parking lot between East 2nd and East 3rd Streets between North Broadway and Calhoun Avenues to host the Back-Street Rumble on June 26. City’s approval to use property required by ABC Board;
—Authorized request from Shelly Bullard, owner of Fermenter’s Market, for use of a city-owned parking lot between East 2nd and East 3rd Streets between North Broadway and Calhoun Avenues to host the Sylacauga Young Professional’s Shrimp Boil on July 17. City’s approval to use property required by ABC Board;
—Approved travel/training expenses for Police Department Sgt. Adam Peoples to attend the Instructor Development Course in Montgomery on June 14-18. Registration fee of $50, additional expenses for meals will be incurred. Peoples will use a city-provided vehicle. Total estimated expenses for Peoples are $125;
—Approved travel/training expenses for police Lt. Renea Cummings and Lt. Willis Whatley to attend CLEEP training in Anniston on June 10, — Communicating to the Generations — Leading Generations; and June 11 — Today’s Law Enforcement is Changing — The New Normal; Registration fee of $99 per course per employee; Cummings and Whatley will carpool in a city-provided vehicle. Total estimated expenses for Cummings and Whatley are $198 each;
—Approved travel/training expenses for police Sgt. Ryan Gaither and Officer Lamar Taylor to attend 40 hours of K-9 Handler Training at IK9 in Anniston at a date to be determined. No registration fee; expenses for lunches will be incurred, along with use of a city-provided vehicle. Total estimated expenses for Gaither and Taylor are $150 each;
—Authorized travel/training expenses for Interim Accounting Manager Yourlanda Burns to attend the GFOAA Summer Conference in Orange Beach on Aug. 10-13. Registration fee of $200, additional expenses for mileage, lodging, and meals will be incurred. Total estimated expenses for Burns are $1,335.20;
—Approved payments totaling $591,415.74 for April payrolls;
—Authorized payments totaling $295,278.23 for balance of April accounts payable invoices;
—OKed travel/training for police Records Clerk Alex Lambert to attend NCIC Certification in Opelika on May 27-28. No registration fee, expenses for mileage and meals will be incurred. Total estimated expenses for Lambert are $178;
—Authorized seeking bids for COVID-19 cleaning and disinfecting services at City Hall, Faye Hosey Chambers, and Maintenance Shop for six months, with the option to extend for an additional six months.
Before the regular council meeting, a work session was held. During that work session, Councilman Nate Brewer sought to have a signal light reinstalled at Norton and First Street.
Brewer’s attempt failed for lack of support from other council members.
The next regular council meeting is July 8 at 6 p.m. with a work session scheduled for 5 p.m.