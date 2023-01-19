 Skip to main content
Assaulted elderly man dies, suspect’s charge upgraded to murder

chris grantham

Christopher Adam Grantham

An 81-year-old Sylacauga man who was seriously injured during an assault and theft in November has died from his injuries, and the man who is accused of assaulting him has been charged with murder.

According to Sylacauga Police Lt. Willis Whatley, Christopher Adam Grantham of Sylacauga was served with a murder warrant at the Talladega County Metro Jail, where he was being held on a $50,000 bond for theft of property in the first degree and assault in the second degree.