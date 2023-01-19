Assaulted elderly man dies, suspect’s charge upgraded to murder

An 81-year-old Sylacauga man who was seriously injured during an assault and theft in November has died from his injuries, and the man who is accused of assaulting him has been charged with murder.
According to Sylacauga Police Lt. Willis Whatley, Christopher Adam Grantham of Sylacauga was served with a murder warrant at the Talladega County Metro Jail, where he was being held on a $50,000 bond for theft of property in the first degree and assault in the second degree.
According to jail records, bond on the murder warrant was set at $100,000.
On Nov. 22, Sylacauga patrol officers responded to a reported car accident on West Fourth Street. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found Douglas Jude, 81, suffering from multiple traumas inside the wrecked vehicle.
Jude was able to tell the officers that Grantham had come to his house after Grantham had left Coosa Valley Medical Center’s emergency department. Grantham began to assault Jude while he was still asleep, eventually leaving the residence with Jude’s 2010 Honda Accord and cell phone.
According to court documents, Jude was assaulted with a frying pan, among other dangerous instruments.
How Jude and Grantham knew each other and what Grantham was doing in the emergency room prior to the incident was unclear Wednesday.
Jude tried to drive himself to the hospital, but was unable to do so due to his injuries, and wrecked his car not far from his residence.
He was eventually transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga before being transferred to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. He died at UAB on Monday.
In early December, police in Bay County, Fla., near Panama City, got a “hit” involving a stolen car passing by a license plate reader. Officers intercepted Grantham in the Accord and placed him under arrest, according to a press release from Lynn Haven Police.
Grantham told police in Florida that he lived in Childersburg, but according to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he actually lives on Motes Road in Sylacauga.
Grantham was charged as a fugitive from justice and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. A court in Florida eventually ordered that he be extradited back to Alabama. He was booked into the county jail on the theft and assault charges Dec. 7.
A conviction for murder in Alabama carries a penalty of 10 to 99 years or life in prison.