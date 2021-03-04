Ashland man arrested at Talladega court with no mask and a pocket full of meth

An Ashland man is facing felony drug charges, as police say he brought methamphetamine to Talladega Municipal Court. He might've avoided trouble if he had just worn a mask as required.
According to Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Ryan Alan Reeves, 34, was actually accompanying his sister to court Tuesday evening when he was stopped by an officer and told that he would have to put on a mask before coming into the building. He left, but then returned a short while later, still unmasked.
According to the report, when he was told that he could go next door to the Piggly Wiggly and buy a mask, he said the officer was being overdramatic and could not make him wear a mask.
“The officer asked him who he was, and he said his name was Alex,” Thompson said. “Then he left again.”
He then returned a third time, still unmasked, and was arrested trying to enter the building again. The officer found some identification stating who Reeves actually was, checked his name and found out that he had half a dozen warrants for failure to appear.
He was also allegedly carrying a broken glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in it, a cut plastic straw and a coin purse containing what appeared to be methamphetamine.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
A bond on the felony count had not been set Wednesday afternoon.