ASB band honored

The Alabama School for the Blind Band was recently honored for its historic performance in Boston at the Lions Club International Parade of Nations in Boston in July. Representatives from the Alabama Lions Club visited the ASB campus Aug. 29 to present the band members with a trophy, a plaque and the award for Parade of Nations Division 1, High School Bands Category. The parade marked the first time the ASB Band had actually marched in such a procession. Pictured above are ASB Principal Alan Nunn, executive director of Alabama Lions Sight Barry Elliot, past district governor Brenda Elliott, Lions of Alabama Council Chair Bub Gideons, band director Chad Bell, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John Mascia and Dr. Dennis Gilliam, vice president of Instructional Programs for AIDB.