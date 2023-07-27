ASB band had a great time in Boston

The Alabama School for the Blind Band recently made history on a national stage.
The band marched in the Lions Club Parade of Nations in Boston on July 8. Representing the Alabama Lions Club, the ASB Band marched along the streets of Boston while playing “Sweet Home Alabama,” “America the Beautiful,” “This is My Country,” and “God Bless America,” according to a press release issued on their return home to Talladega.
The ASB Marching Band consists of students from across Alabama including Justice Carter Ballard of Wetumpka, Cedric Lavon Caver of Talladega, Taelor Aniyah Robinson of Birmingham, Clara Isabella Scelsi of Pell City, Andre Mishawn Garrett of Huntsville, Zachary Jenkins Glasgow of Albertville, Dalton Ray Harris of Talladega, Jaxson Lain Stephens of Alpine, Karsen Alan Pate of Talladega, Carlie R Kimble of Midfield, David Morales Ventura of Montgomery, D’Shawn Alexander Shealey of Sylacauga, Latisha Sharrill Jordan of Talladega, Shymiria Alisha Broadnax of Montgomery, Ny’Dariun Sylvonte Marshall-Jones of Monroeville, Clinton Dean Sanders of Five Points, Rindarious U’;Dean Pollard of Sylacauga, Jaden Emilio Ochoa Vallejo of Ohatchee, Jacquarious Devontae Tinniehill of Talladega, Kentavious Tinniehill of Talladega, Abigail Leah Theiss of Valley Grande, Christopher Isaiah Ty-Shawn Weaver of Talladega, Thomas Cole Young of Pike Road, Shontia Bricole Weaver of Tuscaloosa, Brittany L. Gardner-Braxton of Gadsden, Nyzier Naky Posey of Pine Apple, Zoe Rowan Bai Catoe of Gadsden, Cassidie Lee Gorig-Worrell of Grand Bay, Daymion Randyll Franklin Winfrey of Talladega and Ricky Jamar Weaver of Tuscaloosa.
“The band took its first step on the march toward Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) history at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year with an inaugural summer band camp. The students arrived on campus on Sunday afternoon and got to work immediately,” according to the release.
“Chad Bell, Band and Choral Director at ASB, and the ASB athletic coaching staff worked together to develop a schedule that would prepare the students to march in a summertime parade.”
“They have been working very hard to prepare themselves to march in the parade and represent the Alabama Lions Club,” said Bell. “It’s an honor to be part of helping them move into the spotlight where they belong. Each and every one of them is inspirational on their own. They work around any challenge to make themselves limitless.”
Since the majority of ASB’s students had never marched before, Bell taught the band from scratch, starting with the basics: how to stand at attention, how to step off with the correct foot and how to remain in step with the tempo. The band members also used PVC pipes to create a framework to learn how to stay in straight lines while marching.
During the school year, the ASB band marched at Alabama School for the Deaf football games and the National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham. They also performed at Jazz in the Park at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville.
“I am so excited to have represented the Alabama Lions Club in Boston!” said ASB junior Breana Gardner-Braxton. “I feel valued and supported just as much as my non-disabled peers that march. As a visually impaired person, people don’t expect much. I will raise the bar and create an expectation.”
Snare drummer Rin Pollard added “Forget about limitations. Forget about eyesight. Live life to the fullest!”