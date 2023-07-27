 Skip to main content
ASB band had a great time in Boston

The Alabama School for the Blind Band recently made history on a national stage.

The band marched  in the Lions Club Parade of Nations in Boston on July 8. Representing the Alabama Lions Club, the ASB Band marched along the streets of Boston while playing “Sweet Home Alabama,” “America the Beautiful,” “This is My Country,” and “God Bless America,” according to a press release issued on their return home to Talladega.