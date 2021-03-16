As Westside Gym changes hands to TCR Child Care, little will change for now

The Talladega City Board of Education voted 4-0 Tuesday evening to transfer the Westside Gym and surrounding property to TCR Child Care, to be used for educational purposes only. In the immediate term, very little is likely to change, however.
According to TCR Director Kay Jenning, the gym portion needs repair and isn't in any condition to be used right now, but the rest of the building has housed an Early Head Start and Head Start program for decades.
“It was very kind for the school board to hand the deed over to us,” Jennings said. “And they have always allowed us to use that building rent free, as long as we kept up with the maintenance.”
The gym and other parts of the building were used for a daycare and city parks and recreation programs at one time, but has been empty for several years.