 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

As start of school nears, Talladega enjoys end-of-summer bashes

_26.jpg

Talladega City Schools held a back to school bash Saturday at Mary Dumas Stadium.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Neither thunder and lightning, nor torrential rains nor withering heat and humidity in the aftermath of said rains could slow down two major celebrations of the end of summer vacation and the beginning of a new school year in Talladega on Saturday.

Eddie Duncan’s Tools for Schools party in Edythe Sims Park has been an annual tradition for decades, although in the past few years, Duncan himself has not been able to participate as much as he had in the past. But that changed this year: he was back, and in spite of the weather, so was his back-to-school party.