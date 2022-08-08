As start of school nears, Talladega enjoys end-of-summer bashes

Neither thunder and lightning, nor torrential rains nor withering heat and humidity in the aftermath of said rains could slow down two major celebrations of the end of summer vacation and the beginning of a new school year in Talladega on Saturday.
Eddie Duncan’s Tools for Schools party in Edythe Sims Park has been an annual tradition for decades, although in the past few years, Duncan himself has not been able to participate as much as he had in the past. But that changed this year: he was back, and in spite of the weather, so was his back-to-school party.
“We had a pretty good turnout,” he said, noting that all of the donated school supplies had been given out in a little over an hour. “We had to start a little early because of the lightning. The lightning started right after we got rolling and slowed us down, but then it slacked up and we just went right on. We didn’t want to go home yet.”
Duncan said he will continue to look for ways to give back, particularly in the Knoxville Homes community.
“We’ve got some other things in the works that we should be announcing soon,” he said.
The event in Edythe Sims Park was followed by an even bigger, citywide celebration at Mary Dumas Stadium hosted by the school system itself.
“The rain almost messed us up, but it didn’t,” Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee said. “But it didn’t, and we’re just very excited. This is a great day for Talladega.”
At least three members of the city board of education were also present, and all three were impressed.
“This is just another example of Dr. Lee’s energy and innovation in improving the system,” Board member Jake Montgomery said.
“It’s really positive,” board member Allison Edwards agreed. “The community and the stakeholders really turned out, and everybody is ready to start off the new year on the right foot.”
Added Board member Sandra Beavers: “It’s a great day to be a Talladega Tiger.”
In addition to inflatables for the younger scholars and information tables for all the system’s schools and athletic programs, there were also food stands and trucks from Dipped and Dashed, Kookies by Cenetta, Hope’s Sno Biz and Kaj’s Steak Burgers.
In the stadium itself, attendees got to hear the Talladega High School Marching Band and saw a presentation on the field from the cheerleaders. All of the varsity and junior varsity athletes were introduced to the crowd by their respective coaches, including head football coach Bill Smith, who is just about to start his first season.
Boys and Girls Head Soccer Coach Kory Burrell is also heading into his first season, and predicted Saturday that his teams would make it to the state championships this year.
The event culminated with a performance by the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes playing from the stands.
As the event was ending, Lee said he was particularly grateful for the college and for Cheerleader Sponsor Jessica Veazey “and the outstanding, show-stopping cheerleaders” who helped to organize the event.
“It just shows how really excited we all are,” he said. “It really is a great day in Talladega.”