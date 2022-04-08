As police investigate shooting death of 14-year-old, Saturday prayer vigil is planned

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Saturday night that took the life of an eighth-grader.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, police have canvassed the area, reviewed video from a number of sources and have interviewed and re-interviewed numerous potential witnesses. Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama have been notified, and investigators are asking anyone with useful information to come forward.
At 10:47 p.m. Saturday, a patrol officer heard gunshots coming from the vicinity of Avenue H, near Knoxville Homes.
Arriving on the scene, officers discovered a black 2010 Mazda 6 on the side of the road that appeared to have been shot into. The victim, later identified as 14-year-old Jeremiah Ra’Shad Curry, was in the passenger seat of the car, where he appeared to have been killed by a gunshot wound.
Thompson said shots from the same incident appeared to have struck three cars, a van, a gas line, an air conditioning unit and a brick building in the same general area, although no other people were hit. Numerous 7.62 shell casings were recovered from the scene.
Grief counselors were called into Zora Ellis Junior High School, where Curry had been a student, and Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland and members of the local clergy will be holding a prayer vigil Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. at the courthouse square. A pastor from Anniston, Brondon Collins, held a public prayer for renewal and revival Thursday morning from Veterans Park in Talladega that was live streamed over Facebook.
Curry’s funeral is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. at S.M. Goodson Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Pastor Billy Curry officiating and Mrs. Michelle McKinney delivering words of comfort.
There will be a public viewing Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
According to his obituary, Curry aspired to be a professional athlete. He also enjoyed PlayStation, driving, riding his four-wheeler and playing youth league basketball and football. He looked forward to excelling in these sports with his junior high and high school teams.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call and leave an anonymous tip at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.