As old Sylacauga pool lays dormant, debate continues over next step

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Municipal pool has been the center of a sometimes heated debate in the city for more than two years now.
Discussion continues on what to do with the 40-year old facility that has been deemed beyond repair.
The municipal pool has been repaired several times going back to at least 2016 and has not been operational since the summer of 2019. Tim Armstrong, the executive director of Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department, said that issues of leaks were first noticed early in 2019 but with the summer peak nearing they managed to keep the facility open through the season.
“We were spending upwards of $20,000 over budget in chemicals and water," he said. "It finally got to the point that I decided that it was not the best use of taxpayer dollars to keep going.”
Armstrong stopped filling the pool and closed the facility in 2019. Water leakage eventually drained the now-empty pool.
The city council was notified in January 2020 that the city pool was in bad shape and further investigation was needed to justify further repairs or another solution.
Complicating issues is that the municipal pool which was built somewhat hastily after the loss of the previous complex due to fire, was partially funded with federal Land and Water Conservation Grant funds. This grant stipulates that the property/facility must be maintained by the city as a public park space or risk being blacklisted for future federal grant funding.
On this stipulation in January 2020, city council members discussed solutions with Tim Armstrong about the pool and the possibility of using the property and converting the existing pool to a splash pad.
“We have a failing pool," Councilman Ashton Fowler said. "We have tried repairs several times and have ended up in the same place or worse the following year.”
Also citing the stipulations on LWCF funding to the city park, Fowler said the simplest solution was to fill in the existing pool creating a solid foundation and constructing a splash pad on top.
“A splash pad would revitalize that area and keep us from being blacklisted for future funding,” Fowler said.
Fowler stressed that while the splash pad project was the clear priority it would not be the final stage.
“This a one then two deal, while we hope to be constructing the splash pad hopefully we can also be selecting possible locations for a Recreation center with a pool,” he said.
Fowler said that the council will prepare a shortlist of possible locations that will be turned over to the Planning Commission for final recommendation to the council.
In June 2020, Engineering Design Technologies Inc. was hired to develop plans for a splash pad as well as a separate facility that could house multi use spaces such as an indoor pool, gymnasium, outdoor basketball courts, exercise facilities and more. These plans were only meant to serve as starting points for discussion before public hearings and input would be considered before the council. Any and all plans needed to be sent to ADECA for approval before being considered.
Brandy Robinson of EDT reported to the council in November of 2020 that the estimate for repairing the existing pool again would be $250,000 to $350,000. Recommending instead that the council consider a splash pad at the existing pool site and construction of a separate “unified community center” with various amenities. The estimate given for the community center was $2-3 million.
At this stage an informal bid package has been created by EDT Inc. for the demolition of the current municipal pool and the following construction of a splash pad.
The first Sylacauga Municipal Pool was built in the 1940s and was eventually rebuilt at its current location and has served as the community's only public pool, offered swim lessons, hosted day camps, was the practice site for the parks and recreation swim team, and offered other pool-based classes and therapies for a number of other groups and organizations.