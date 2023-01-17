Artistic gymnastics to be a Talladega College program

Talladega College is expanding opportunities for female student athletes.
Saturday afternoon in Atlanta, college officials announced a new partnership with an organization called Brown Girls Do Gymnastics to launch a women’s artistic gymnastics team.
The college and the organization are also working with the Historically Black College/University Gymnastics Alliance to launch the first ever artistic gymnastics team at the school. Currently, the only other HBCU with a women’s artistic gymnastics program is Fisk University in Nashville.
The program at Fisk was also developed in partnership with BGDG and the HBCU Gymnastics Alliance.
“This historic moment will have a lasting impact,” Talladega College President Dr. Gregory Vincent said after the announcement.
“Establishing a women’s gymnastics team at Talladega College will expand opportunities for HBCU student athletes to compete in a rewarding sport that fosters discipline, confidence and success. Developing our first-ever women’s gymnastics team will also promote student and alumni engagement and pride, enhance the college’s brand and help create a pipeline of diverse gymnasts.”
Added Talladega College vice president and athletics director Michael Grant: “While there are over 80 intercollegiate women’s gymnastics teams in the nation, and many more gymnastics clubs, Talladega will be one of only two HBCU teams. Having a team will give our athletes greater visibility and recognition.”
BGDG also works to create awareness surrounding issues such as injury prevention, coaching, recruiting and judging in addition to providing opportunities for gymnasts to compete.
The organization also “promotes camaraderie among HBCUs via diverse gymnastics events and activities, including an annual conference,” according to the announcement.
Next year’s conference, the eighth annual, will be hosted by Talladega College July 18 through 21, 2024.