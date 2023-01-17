 Skip to main content
Artistic gymnastics to be a Talladega College program

Gymnastics

(From left) Michael Grant, Talladega College Vice President and athletic director; Frank L. Sims, Fisk University Interim President; Raven Thissel, marketing and PR director for The Doug Williams Center; and Gregory J. Vincent, Talladega College President.

Talladega College is expanding opportunities for female student athletes.

Saturday afternoon in Atlanta, college officials announced a new partnership with an organization called Brown Girls Do Gymnastics to launch a women’s artistic gymnastics team. 