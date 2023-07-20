Art At Spring Street

The walls of the Spring Street Recreation Center in Talladega have recently been graced with three brand-new original artworks.
Participants in this summer’s Heritage Hall Arts Camp created the works to express their appreciation to the Parks and Recreation Department for working with them during the summer.
“Heritage Hall Arts Camp for Kids added a special project this year, thanks in part to a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts,” Heritage Hall director Valorie White explained. “Katie Davis worked with a group of teenagers for a week to create a set of paintings for the Talladega Spring Street Rec Center. Many of the teenagers, who work with Arts Camp are also part of the Chamber Ambassadors, a program that helps young people get involved in the community, meet others from across the city and county.”
“We’re very thankful to be presented with these paintings,” Parks and Recreation director Summer Ammons said. “We’re very excited to be display the work of these very talented kids here at Spring Street.”