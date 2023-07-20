 Skip to main content
Art At Spring Street

Participants in this year’s Summer Arts Camp donated three original paintings to the Talladega Parks and Recreation Department Wednesday. The paintings will be displayed at the Spring Street Recreation Center.

Pictured above are Phyllia Patterson of the Chamber Ambassadors Program, artists Ashlin Coleman, Addison Staude, Parks and Recreation Program Director Brian Hutton, Heritage Hall director Valerie White, Adelaide Carpenter, Joshua Sullivan, instructor Katie Davis and Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons. Jayden Patterson is not pictured.

The walls of the Spring Street Recreation Center in Talladega have recently been graced with three brand-new original artworks.

Participants in this summer’s Heritage Hall Arts Camp created the works to express their appreciation to the Parks and Recreation Department for working with them during the summer.