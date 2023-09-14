Arrests made on various drug charges

Several men have been charged recently with an assortment of drug-related crimes.
St. Clair County deputies arrested a Pell City man Sept. 7, charging him with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
James Addison, 46, was processed into the St. Clair County jail with bond set at $11,000.
Moody police arrested a Pell City man Sept. 7, charging him with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Gorski, 63, of Pell City was processed into the St. Clair County jail with bond set at $11,000.
Moody police arrested an Ohatchee man Sept. 7, charging him with possession of methamphetamine and possession of dangerous drugs.
Gary Hughes, 50, was processed into the St. Clair County jail with bond set at $20,000.
St. Clair County Deputies arrested an Attalla woman on a grand jury indictment Sept. 7, charging her with trafficking methamphetamine.
Bond for Ryan Padgett, 36, was set at $100,000.