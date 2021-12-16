Arrest made in home invasion in which woman was tied up with extension cord

A Vincent woman has been charged in connection with a home invasion burglary in Kymulga earlier this month, and Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the hunt for a second suspect in the case.
Sara Michelle Allred, 25, was arrested Dec. 9 for a probation violation, according to Captain Mike Jones of the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday afternoon, she was also charged with burglary in the first degree and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. Jones said bond in those cases was set at $200,000 each by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
Investigators believe that Allred and a white male broke into a home on the 300 block of Kymulga Road, near Childersburg, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. Dec. 5. A 56-year-old woman who lived in the house was home at the time, and she told investigators that she was tied up using an extension cord and beaten with a blunt instrument of some kind. The burglars stole her purse and her cell phone, then fled.
The victim crawled to a neighbor’s house and called for help from there. She was taken to the emergency room at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga and treated for blunt force trauma injuries.
Allred allegedly used one of the credit cards from the victim’s purse in Childersburg, Jones said.
The connection between victim and suspects and the motivation for the attack had not been clearly established as of Thursday afternoon, Jones said.
Allred has previous convictions for theft of property in the third degree from 2020 and burglary in the third degree from the year before, when she and a male co-defendant broke into an overflow warehouse belonging to the Dirt Cheap Store in Sylacauga. She was also arrested for manufacture of a controlled substance in 2019, but it was not immediately clear how that case was resolved.
Jones said the only available description of the second suspect is that he was a white male.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You may also leave an anonymous tip through the sheriff’s office web site or using the mobile app.
Burglary in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.