Arrest made in death of Lester Wilson

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga investigators and agents from the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arrested Orethaniel Dell Swain, 51, of Sylacauga today for the Oct. 2 shooting of Lester “Tulu” Wilson, 55, who died today.
Chief Kelley Johnson said when officers arrived at 720 Billingsley Road, they found Lester Wilson with a single gunshot wound to the head. Sylacauga Ambulance Service transported Wilson to Life Saver’s helipad on Billingsley Road where he was flown to UAB and put on life support.
Swain has been charged with Manslaughter and is being held in the Talladega County Jail on a $15,000.00 bond set by the Talladega County Circuit Clerk’s Office. If you have any information pertaining to a crime, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division @ 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line @ 256-249-4716.