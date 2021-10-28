Arrest made in connection with social media threats against Talladega High School teachers

Talladega Police and city school employees are investigating a terrorist threat against teachers at Talladega High School posted on social media Wednesday night or Thursday morning. A juvenile arrest has been made in connection with the case.
Someone calling themselves “The Shooter” sent an unpunctuated message to the Facebook group “THS Parent Support and Information GROUP saying “This is not a prank this is not a game tomorrow morning I’m coming to talladega high school and killing on sight I’m bringing my gun in school and passing the metal detectors I’m coming right through the front where there is none and if y’all try to lock the school down I will come from the handicapped side I do not have intentions to kill everyone just some teachers I hate them and they hate me I’m tired of them doing me wrong and getting away with it this is not a prank I know where both the metal detectors are and I’m not going through them if the police is up there I will let fire off on them to I am armed and dangerous my mom and dad are dead so I have nothing to lose”
According to a prepared statement from the Talladega Police Department, police became aware of the post about 1 a.m. Thursday. Security measures were implemented and additional personnel were placed at the school, along with additional patrols in the area. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody Thursday and was transported to the Coosa Valley Youth Detention Center. Because the suspect is a minor, no further information was available. There are not believed to be any other suspects involved.
Police also worked closely with several other agencies in monitoring the situation throughout the day Thursday, including the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the East Metro Area Crime Center.
In a statement to parents posted Thursday morning, City Schools Superintendent Dr, Quentin Lee said, “Our most important function in Talladega City Schools is to provide the safest learning environment possible for all our students, school and staff members.”
In response to the Facebook threat, he said, “Threats like this disrupt the school day and cause widespread fear throughout the school’s community. Across our area, threats like this have been made on social media. Please note that a thorough investigation will be conducted to identify the person or persons responsible for making these threats. Such threats to our students and school staff are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Therefore, this letter intends to notify all of our parents and guardians that school district officials, in coordination with responding law enforcement agencies, will pursue immediate legal charges for terroristic threatening in the second degree, a felony, to the fullest extent of the law, against anyone who makes such threats, including students. Moreover, we will ask that the prosecution of these individuals be swift and their punishment severe.”
Lee added, “Because of our rigid and far-reaching stance on this crime, I implore you to make it a point to discuss this critically important matter with your child as soon as possible. Make him/her fully aware of its severity. School and law enforcement officials are determined to put a halt to these wilful acts terrorism being made toward our schools…”
Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill added that “protecting our citizens is among our chief priorities.”