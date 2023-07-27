Arrest made in Burger King robbery case

A Talladega man has been charged with robbery in the first degree in connection with an incident in the men’s room of the Burger King in Talladega last week.
Michael Cole Hollis, 18, was arrested July 21 at the Talladega Police Department after being interviewed by investigators in connection with the case, according to Captain Bob Curtis.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Hollis is being held on a $60,000 bond, and remained behind bars Wednesday evening.
The alleged robbery took place July 19, according to information previously released by police. The victim was a 17-year-old Burger King employee.
The victim told investigators that he had just gotten back from a break when he was told by his manager that someone had come looking for him, and that they were in the bathroom currently. The manager confirmed this much, Curtis said.
The suspect went into the bathroom, where he said he saw two suspects. One of the suspects grabbed him by shirt and pulled out a black Taurus pistol; the second suspect pulled out a Glock, he said.
Curtis said Wednesday was apparently pay day at Burger King, so the two robbers got away with more than $300 cash.
The second suspect, who is believed to a be a minor, has not been apprehended, Curtis said.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama. Punishment for a class A felony involving the use of a firearm is 20 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.