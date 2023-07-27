 Skip to main content
Arrest made in Burger King robbery case

Michael Hollis

A Talladega man has been charged with robbery in the first degree in connection with an incident in the men’s room of the Burger King in Talladega last week.

Michael Cole Hollis, 18, was arrested July 21 at the Talladega Police Department after being interviewed by investigators in connection with the case, according to Captain Bob Curtis.