Arrest made following drive-by shooting that injured eight-year-old

A Talladega man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting Wednesday that injured an 8-year-old girl.
Ronderrius Da’Juan Threatt, 18, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for shooting into an occupied vehicle. As of Thursday afternoon, there had been no bond set in the case.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 275 Bypass at Howard Street at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday. The victims were not on the scene when they arrived, but other witnesses directed them to a nearby apartment complex, Thompson said.
At the apartment complex, the officers found a white Nissan that had been shot into at least five times. The vehicle had been occupied by four people at the time, including a 63-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, an 8-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl.
None of the victims were struck by projectiles, but the 8-year-old was cut by flying glass from one of the bullets that struck a window. She was treated and later released at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.
Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect vehicle from the victims, which was located a short time later. Threatt was developed as a suspect and was in custody less than three hours after officers responded to the initial shooting.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison.
Although Threatt was arrested in short order, the investigation into the case remains ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.