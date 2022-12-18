 Skip to main content
Army Reserve battalion holds reunion

The 3rd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, US Army Reserve held its first ever reunion Dec. 2 at the Talladega Bottling Works on the Square. It was the first time members of the unit had an opportunity to meet up since the unit was deactivated in 1994.

According to LTC John Hoehne, the battalion was activated in July 1976 at Fort McClellan after having been inactivated in New Jersey. The battalion was headquartered at Fort McClellan with the service batteries and the firing batteries located elsewhere in the state,  in Cullman (Alpha Battery), Talladega (Bravo) and Gadsden (Charlie).

battalion

The battalion members were presented with a special coin.