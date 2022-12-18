Army Reserve battalion holds reunion

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The 3rd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, US Army Reserve held its first ever reunion Dec. 2 at the Talladega Bottling Works on the Square. It was the first time members of the unit had an opportunity to meet up since the unit was deactivated in 1994.
According to LTC John Hoehne, the battalion was activated in July 1976 at Fort McClellan after having been inactivated in New Jersey. The battalion was headquartered at Fort McClellan with the service batteries and the firing batteries located elsewhere in the state, in Cullman (Alpha Battery), Talladega (Bravo) and Gadsden (Charlie).
“The Battalion was originally equipped with the Korean War M114A1 155mm Towed Howitzer also known as The Pig because of its weight,” Hoehne said. “(We) then transitioned to the M198 155mm Towed Howitzer in 1986 and continued using them until 10 September 1994 when inactivated. We had men who served the whole 17 years in the Battalion. Also remember that, even though they never deployed us, we were a nuclear capable artillery battalion until that mission went away. We were always ready to deploy if called to active duty. ”
Hoehne served twice in the Battalion, from October 1981 to September 1984 as Service Battery Commander / S-4, and from August 1991 to August 1992 as Battalion S-3. He was promoted to Battalion XO in August 1992 and served in that capacity until 1994. He was the last battalion commander from July to September of that year.
The Battalion was a roughly 500-man unit, he added. As of Nov. 28, just before the reunion, 208 members had been accounted for, including 100 on Facebook, 31 not on Facebook, 29 inactive and 48 battalion members who were deceased. Of the 160 members still living, 92 made the reunion.
“This process started roughly two years ago trying to locate individuals from the Battalion and giving them a patch commemorating their time in the unit. One thing led to another and I decided to try to put together a first-ever reunion since being inactivated 28 years ago,” Hoehne explained. “So everyone was sent a formal invitation with RSVP to be held at the Talladega Bottling Works with a casual dress code. We had 92 former members, along with 70 total guests. We had five former living commanders present along with three living command sergeant majors present. I am the last commander, as I cased the Battalion Colors with Acting CSM Ken Badgett that Saturday morning.”
This particular reunion was particularly meaningful because, he said, “We never had that final chance to say goodbye to each other. The order became official in January 1994, and by March we had lost 350 men. By June I was down to 90 available to turn in equipment, buildings, etc. and by August less than 30 of us remained from the original 500,” Hoehne said.
As they signed in, each of the members was given a name tag, a program, and an individual patch. During the recognition and remarks, each member was also presented with a Battalion Coin.