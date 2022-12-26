 Skip to main content
Area distillers to see their work showcased on Discovery Channel program Wednesday

A little to drink

Rachel Embry stands beside a copper kettle.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

A Coosa County couple with Talladega County roots is about to take a national stage by helping to keep a local tradition alive.

Bill and Rachel Embry of Weogufka will be competing on Master Distillers, a spin-off the popular Discovery Channel program Moonshiners. The episode, in which the couple competes against a father-and-son team and a team of two brothers, is set to air starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on the Discovery Channel.