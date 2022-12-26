Area distillers to see their work showcased on Discovery Channel program Wednesday

A Coosa County couple with Talladega County roots is about to take a national stage by helping to keep a local tradition alive.
Bill and Rachel Embry of Weogufka will be competing on Master Distillers, a spin-off the popular Discovery Channel program Moonshiners. The episode, in which the couple competes against a father-and-son team and a team of two brothers, is set to air starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on the Discovery Channel.
Bill Embry learned to make liquor as a young man in the backwoods when he was a teenager, according to his wife. “He worked with an old-timer that trusted him, and he ended up teaching him everything he knew,” she said. “Of course, all of this is totally illegal, but I guess the cat’s out of the bag now.”
Bill met Rachel, who grew up in Sylacauga, and the couple married 21 years ago. Bill worked for Kimberly-Clark and as a Coosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and didn’t think much about the art of distilling for a few years.
“Bill grew up, got married, bought a house,” Rachel said. “The art passes away. But about 15 years ago, a friend of ours called and asked Bill to teach him, and (the old timer asked him to) just make one more run to keep it alive as part of our heritage. We realized it’s in the blood. It turned out to be a pretty big hit, and we kept at it. He was really good at it. Of course, we never sold it or anything, this was just strictly a hobby.”
The show Moonshiners debuted on Discovery about 10 years ago, and the couple were fans.
Rachel Embry said the couple’s agreement with the network bars her from saying much about the show before it airs, but she did say they had recently returned from filming in Newport, Tenn., and that they ended up on the show by responding to a casting call on the network’s web site.
“I decided to just throw something at the wall and see if it stuck,” she said. “A few weeks later, they called and asked for some still shots and a video for the production company. So we did that, and sent it in last December. We didn’t get word right away, but in January they asked us to be on the show.”
The appearance almost didn’t happen. “When we were asked to be on the show, we asked what we were going to be making,” she said. “They said something weird, like absinthe or something that we had no idea how to make. We had to say no, and asked if we could be on another show.
When producers found out that Bill and Rachel worked together, they were asked to participate in a family edition of the competition.
“We ended up making what we call mountain brandy, or poor man’s brandy,” she explained. “It’s from an old, old recipe. If you’re poor, you may not have a lot of grain or a lot of fruit available to you, so you use them both together, and distill them together. We were working from an old family recipe that Bill learned from the old timer he worked with as a teenager. We later found out that the old tried and true recipe actually came from my grandfather, which we didn’t know.”
They tweaked the recipe a little in the process, she added.
“We used grains that people buy for storage rather than just use grist mill corn or grits,” she said. “Then, once it was distilled, there was a flavor challenge, coming up with a flavoring for the resulting clear liquor.”
The winner gets, among other things, their own label at the Sugarlands Distillery in Gatlinburg.
Unfortunately, that’s about all she can say before the show airs.
Obviously, she cannot comment on the outcome of the competition, either. But if you want to find out live, in real time, there will be a watch party Wednesday night at Bandits Bar and Grill; there will also be a watch party at Bourbon and Broadway on Thursday night for the first rerun of the show. The Embrys are planning to be at both Sylacauga events.