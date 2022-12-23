Arctic forecast lives up to its name, but no widespread public problems reported

The predictions were made, and the elements delivered.
Many central Alabama residents woke up Friday to single digit temperatures, reflecting the effects of expected wind chills, and the very cold temperatures themselves taking a toll on the entire area.
Wind chill warnings issued early this week by the National Weather Service have held true in both Talladega and St. Clair counties, but the timing gave local responders a good opportunity to review the safety plans and information they put out to the public.
“We all got together yesterday (Thursday) and made sure our equipment was ready, our personnel, and everything we knew we could get done ahead of time for this,” said Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup.
His team of city employees, including police, water, fire and road departments, combined their efforts to test equipment that might be needed through the weekend long weather blast, and make sure chain saws and sand spreaders were in working order, city personnel were on alert and everyone knew the protocols, Jessup said.
Ragland police Chief Bubba Brown and his departments did much of the same, checking to make sure power saws and other equipment were ready, everyone knew their plans for the situation and was ready to meet the challenges.
Thursday night winds didn’t deliver the heavy damage forecasters warned might be possible, but spot problems could be reported throughout the weekend, Brown said.
The city of Ragland has several churches which have established a history of opening their doors for the public for weather events, including Ragland Baptist Church, the city’s Methodist Church and Harkey’s Chapel Church.
Wind gusts from 10 up to 40 miles per hour were reported as possible Thursday night, which could easily knock down power lines and cause falling tree limbs to add to the problems, the National Weather Service in Birmingham warned early in the week.
“There are all things we’ve had to prepare for before, and that’s what we did,” said Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson. “Our department heads have their procedures in order, and we discussed these and the possibility of having people who are incapacitated and unable to find safe shelter. We felt like having the ability to transport people to shelter in the areas was the best way to provide help, and so we’re ready to transport people if necessary.’
Watson said when the city has opened shelters in past years, they were not really used, as many in the area do have family and friends with whom they can shelter.
Pell City officials said they have had similar results with having shelters opened, there hasn’t been a lot of response or use, so this weekend, the city has not determined a need for the offerings.
For those in the Talladega area, there are several options being made available for those needing shelter, one being the Spring Street Recreation Center, but this is upon request, said Mary Sood, public information director for the city.
Those who need the service are asked to contact the Talladega Fire Department at 256-493-5532, or visit the Talladega police Department and use the red phone located inside the lobby to reach an officer to help.
Animals brought to the center must be contained in crates.
For more information, you may call 256-375-4171 or email msood at mssod@talladega.com.
National Weather Service forecasters continue to issue alerts for temperatures to remain below freezing for at least three more days, possibly five, and for wind chills to continue to affect and lower the “feels like” temperatures as well.
With those factors in mind, many central Alabama areas were reported to have temperatures as low as -1 to -10 Friday morning, according the NWS data.
To report a power outage to Alabama Power Company, you may text “Out” to 272-688, or call Alabama Power's automated phone system at 1-800-888-2726. Outages may also be reported online through the Alabama Power Company website, where many options for viewing power concerns are available, such as maps outlining outage areas and other details.
If you are experiencing a power outage and are on Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative, you may call the outage hotline at 1-800-273-7210, and use option two. The company website includes additional information about power outages in the area.