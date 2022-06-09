Arc of North Tallata County hires instructor for production of 'Grease'

The Arc of North Talladega County has hired a new drama instructor for an upcoming production of the Broadway musical “Grease” at the Ritz Theater on July 9 and 10.
Tracy Garrett of Jacksonville High School “comes with a wealth of knowledge in music, dance and theater production, (including) recently directing ‘Beauty and the Beast Junior’ at Jacksonville State University’s Stone Center,” according to ARC Director Janie Curtis.
“The Arc was awarded a grant in 2021 by Callie’s kids to help introduce adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the north Talladega County area to the theater,” Curtis said. “The collaborative production will be bringing students from Talladega city and county schools, students with disabilities and non-disabilities working together through music, dance and theater, building friendships.”
Curtis also thanked Ritz Theater executive director George Culver for bringing all the necessary elements together. Culver “was instrumental in arranging the talents to help produce this upcoming production, volunteering his theater expertise and allowing the Arc to perform at the historic Ritz Theater.”
Culver also brought in Shannon Darby of Dancing Stars, Inc. to handle the choreography.
“The Arc has been working very hard since October 2021 learning dance choreography, singing and introduction to the theater," Curtis said. "They have even performed in a few events all over Talladega directed by Darby. He has been a huge asset to the Arc.”
Garrett will be joining the Arc this month to hold practices for the upcoming production in July. And, it's not too late to get on board. If you have a child interested in theater or if you are in college majoring in performing arts, the Arc would love to have you be a part of its drama production.
The performance will provide an opportunity “for us to build a bridge between adults, children with special needs and the non-special needs community with music and dance,” Curtis said.
“Grease,” the musical, was written by Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs, opening in Chicago in 1971. It moved to New York, first off-Broadway and then to Broadway the following year, where it ran until 1980. It is perhaps best known through the blockbuster 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.