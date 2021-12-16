ARC of North Talladega county announces partnerships, opportunities for clients

The ARC of North Talladega County announced some new partnerships during its annual Christmas banquet Wednesday that will lead to a whole new world of opportunities for the people that organization serves.
Executive Director Janie Curtis said the idea came to her when she heard about a school for special needs adults in Vestavia Hills that puts on dramatic performances as fundraisers.
“I thought, if they can do it, why can’t we?” she said.
The ARC has longstanding partnerships with the Callie’s Kids arts program, and next got in touch with Ritz Theater Executive Director George Culver. Then came Shannon Darby of Dancing Stars and Terrencia Holtzclaw, a playwright and drama teacher.
Darby started working with some of the people served by the ARC a couple of days per week, practicing at the Burton Center in Talladega. Holtzclaw then cast several of them in a performance of the Broadway Show “Sister Act,” which will be performed at the Ritz in February.
“And after that,” Curtis said, all three groups would be coming together for a performance of the musical “Grease” at the Ritz next year.
But first, Darby said the ARC members would be making their performing debut during a presentation of “The Gift” at the Ritz Saturday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 each through ARC of North Talladega or at the door.
“Janey asked me if we could do this, and I said yes,” Holtzclaw said. “These individuals just went above and beyond to get things done. If you say there is anything they can’t do, you are wrong. They’ll get it done.”
Darby agreed.
“People may have their doubts, but if you don’t believe in them, just watch,” he said.
In addition to learning their dance moves and lines, Holtzclaw said some of the individuals would be going to competitions with other theater kids.
“They’ll be having the time of their lives,” she said.
The curtain is scheduled to go up on “Sister Act” Feb. 26. Ticket information was not yet available.
Darby then led his newest group of performers through a presentation of “Let The Church Say Amen.”