Arc clients enjoy Easter-themed event at PCHS

Enjoyment of the Easter season by adult participants in programs of The Arc of St. Clair County was made possible recently by members of the FFA chapter at Pell City High School.

There on April 4, Arc clients, who are adults with intellectual disabilities, enjoyed an Easter egg hunt and bags of candy made possible student members and sponsors of Future Farmers of America. 