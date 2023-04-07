Arc clients enjoy Easter-themed event at PCHS

Enjoyment of the Easter season by adult participants in programs of The Arc of St. Clair County was made possible recently by members of the FFA chapter at Pell City High School.
There on April 4, Arc clients, who are adults with intellectual disabilities, enjoyed an Easter egg hunt and bags of candy made possible student members and sponsors of Future Farmers of America.
Students in the PCHS program had collected more than 1,000 Easter eggs and countless bags of candy and treats for the Arc visitors, and were assisted in this by members of the school’s Interact Club, said Ashton Gibson, one of the school’s advisers and sponsors for the FFA organization on campus.
“I hope all the students involved realize the value of kindness and compassion in this and how much was shown,” Gibson said.
FFA supporter and agricultural teacher Lacie Bunt called the Easter event an honor to be a part of with her students.
“I think our students got just as much out of it as the participants did,” she said.
Taking part in community support activities is important for the group of students, said FFA advisor Ben Castleberry.
“We are grateful to be part of this opportunity to give back to our local community members,” he said. “Our FFA members actively support and participate in community service, and we look forward to future events.”
Founded in 1973, The Arc of St. Clair County has a long history of support and involvement for its participants, its creed mandating advocacy for its participants and pursuing equal access for them. There’s also in-home support available to try to prevent institutionalization and keep those with disabilities socially active.
Trips and events for participants with the Arc are designed with these goals in mind.
The Arc of St. Clair County currently provides day habilitation, residential habilitation, personal care services, community experience, and positive behavior support services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to its mission statement.
The programs promote the philosophy that all people with intellectual disabilities are interdependent members of their community and have the right to receive support in community living, recreation, and personal development.
Day Habilitation Services available from The Arc of St. Clair County include activities that focus on assistance with self-help, socialization and adaptive skills. The Arc program currently operates at the administrative building from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily, except for Wednesdays.
Residential Habilitation Services help individuals reside in their community and support each resident’s independence and full inclusion into the community. The residential program requires 24-hour direct support and full time nursing to monitor health and safety. The Arc of St. Clair now operates six residential locations in the St. Clair County area.
Community Experience Services are non-work related activities that are customized to the individual’s desires to access and experience community participation. These services help a person learn new skills or better use the skills they have.
The Arc of St. Clair Personal Care program also provides one-on-one assistance for individuals with significant developmental disabilities in their home or community. These individuals are capable of maintaining some areas of independent living but may require help with daily living skills.
There are alsoPositive Behavior Support Services, which are designed to enhance positive social interactions across work, academic, recreational, and community settings.
Anyone who wishes to offer support to the Arc’s programs and services may do so in a variety of ways, just contact the organization by calling 205-884-2680. The Arc is located at 282 Chula Vista Dr., Pell City. AL.
Private donations and corporate sponsorships are available, as well.
The Arc of St. Clair County’s board of directors includes Joyce Willingham, president; Brandy Reeve, vice-president; Michelle DeGeorge, treasurer; and Morgan Gulledge, secretary.
Board members are Deloris Frazier, Jay Jenkins, James McGowan and Doinna Hartley, board adviser.