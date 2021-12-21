April is the Ritziest month for Blue Cross/Blue Shield calendar

TALLADEGA — Talladega’s historic Ritz Theater is gracing the page for the month of April in the Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Alabama calendar for 2022.
The theme of this year’s calendar is “My Hometown Theater,” according to Ritz Executive Director George Culver.
Culver added that both he and his board members were excited about Talladega’s acclaimed national Art Deco landmark being included “among Alabama's cherished collection of historic theaters.”
The calendar has a statewide distribution of about 150,000. Aside from the Ritz, the calendar also features Birmingham’s Alabama and Lyric theaters, Montgomery’s Davis Theater, Dothan’s Opera House, Decatur’s Princess and Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theater.
“This beautiful public is a laudable public relations coup for both the Ritz and the city,” he said. “I’d venture to say there is not a small town in Alabama that would not relish having such a beautiful, historically significant and superbly equipped venue like our Ritz in the heart of their downtown, serving as both a featured cultural attraction, civic event center and high profile entertainment destination for tourists.”
The calendar page itself says “Talladega’s Ritz Theater, with its Vitrolite glass facade, is considered one of the best surviving examples of the main street theaters which began popping up in the 1930s. It is now part of the Talladega Courthouse Square Historic District, established in 1972 to recognize Talladega’s importance as a mid-century boom town.”
The theater was built in 1937, and Talladega will be celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2022.