April in Talladega Pilgrimage will return, but there will be no block party

The April in Talladega Pilgrimage will return this year, sort of, with necessary adjustments made for the age of COVID-19.
There will be no block party this year, but there will be a free walking tour through the historic Silk Stocking District of Talladega, mainly on East and South Streets. Rather than touring the houses themselves, however, pilgrims will be given an opportunity to tour the yards and gardens of several homes along the route.
Maps and brochures will be available at the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce in Talladega, the Heritage Hall Museum next to the library on South Street and at the Hall of Heroes Museum on the east side of the Court House Square.
The self-guided tours will be going on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday evening, another tradition will be back in modified form: the wine and cheese party at Heritage Hall from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for a $5 donation at the door. There will also be a cookout on the lawn of the museum. While inside, social distancing protocols will remain in place.
For more information, please visit the April in Talladega Facebook page.