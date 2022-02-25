April in Talladega Pilgrimage is set to return

TALLADEGA — The April in Talladega Pilgrimage is back after a long hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 tour was announced just before the pandemic hit and ended up being canceled. A drastically scaled back event was held in 2021, but in 2022, many of the past traditions associated with the pilgrimage are being revived.
Two of the stops on this year’s tour were previously scheduled in years where the pilgrimage did not happen: the McCullogh home on Maple Drive and the William Harvey Museum of Art on the campus of Talladega College.
The other stops announced at a kickoff event at First Bank of Alabama Thursday evening include the McIntire home, Shannon Darby’s Dancing with Dega Stars studio on Coffee Street and the historic Ritz Theater on the square.
According to Pilgrimage Committee spokesman Chad Thomas, many people have not seen the inside of the Ritz since new seats and a new sound system have been installed and the facade renovated. According to Ritz Executive Director George Culver, the theater is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.
The wine and cheese reception at Heritage Hall, which is also hosting the National Water Colors show that week, the cemetery tour and the community block party on the square are all coming back this year as well, Thomas said.
“We’re restarting it as a big, annual event,” he said.
The tour of homes will be April 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting at the Jemison-Carnegie Heritage Hall on South Street. The cemetery tours will be from 4-5 p.m. both days. Tickets are $25 an adult, $10 a child.
The block party will be April 9 on the square from 5-9 p.m. No tickets are needed for the block party.
The wine and cheese party will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. until about 7:30 p.m. Admission is a suggested $10 donation.
Pilgrimage weekend will also coincide with the Watercolor Society of Alabama’s 81st National Exhibition (running from April 3 to June 3). Also, on Saturday, there will be artists painting “plein aire” on the lawn of the museum, along with a “wet paint” sale, artisan demos and live music courtesy of Julie Moon and Bluegrass Connection. All of these events are open to the public.
Tickets for pilgrimage can be purchased at Heritage Hall or the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, or online at www.aprilintalladega.org.