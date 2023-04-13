April in Talladega begins Friday

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
April in Talladega kicks off Friday with several events, with the tour through historic homes beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 5 p.m.
The “Ghosts of Talladega” Oak Hill Cemetery tour introduces visitors to “ghosts” talking about their lives on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.
Friday at 5 p.m. Heritage Hall Museum hosts a wine & cheese party and asks for a $10 donation for attendance.
The Ritz Theater will screen Steel Magnolias on Friday at 7 and 9 p.m. and Saturday and 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Saturday is, of course, packed with events. In addition to the homes tour Heritage Hall will have Art on the Lawn 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., with live painting, artisan demonstrations, handmade woodwork, pottery, jewelry and bake sales. Live music will be furnished by Julie Moon & The Bluegrass Connection.
If you get hungry Saturday the Taste of Talladega Luncheon at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will at noon. The lunch requires a separate ticket and is available at the Chamber of Commerce for $20.
Following lunch St. Peter's Episcopal Church hosts a free organ concert performed by Josh Bullock organ concert featuring Josh Bullock Saturday from 1:30-2:15 p.m. Bullock will perform on the historic 1933 Hook & Hastings pipe organ.
Cars of Many Colors Museum at 407 S Spring St is a self-guided tour of some of Talladega's historic vehicles, narrated by the collector. The attraction will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.
Talladega Hall of Heroes Museum, 112 Court Square E, will hold guided tours Friday at 11 a.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.
The weekend concludes with the April on the Square Block Party with music, food and games for the kids.