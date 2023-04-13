 Skip to main content
April in Talladega begins Friday

April in Talladega kicks off Friday with several events, with the tour through historic homes beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 5 p.m.

The “Ghosts of Talladega” Oak Hill Cemetery tour introduces visitors to “ghosts” talking about their lives on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.

heritage hall.jpg

Heritage Hall will host a wine and cheese party Friday and Art on the Lawn Saturday.

