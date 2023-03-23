Appropriation gives Main Street cash to work with

The Main Street Talladega board of directors now has $235,973 in the bank.
Last week, on the advice of the city attorney, the Talladega City Council voted to appropriate that amount to the City Redevelopment Authority with the understanding that the Redevelopment Authority would turn around and donate it to the Main Street Board. This past Friday afternoon, the Redevelopment Authority held a brief called meeting to do exactly that.
Main Street Executive Director Cathryn Roehrig said she was “delighted to be receiving these funds, and looking forward to getting started.”
She added that the board was still actively recruiting committee members, and was also working on making signs and banners to be displayed during April in Talladega and at the block party afterward.
The Main Street Program focuses on economic revitalization, with a special emphasis on historic buildings downtown.