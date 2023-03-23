 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Appropriation gives Main Street cash to work with

The Main Street Talladega board of directors now has $235,973 in the bank.

Last week, on the advice of the city attorney, the Talladega City Council voted to appropriate that amount to the City Redevelopment Authority with the understanding that the Redevelopment Authority would turn around and donate it to the Main Street Board. This past Friday afternoon, the Redevelopment Authority held a brief called meeting to do exactly that.