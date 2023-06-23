 Skip to main content
Appointments made at Sylacauga council meeting

SYLACAUGA — A relatively light agenda occupied the Sylacauga City Council during its regular meeting Thursday. The meeting date had been pushed back from Tuesday.

Mayor Jim Heigl appointed Tara Douglas to the Sylacauga Planning Commission and appointed Taylor Pharr as the acting Municipal Judge. Both appointments were acknowledged by the council.