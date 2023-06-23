Appointments made at Sylacauga council meeting

SYLACAUGA — A relatively light agenda occupied the Sylacauga City Council during its regular meeting Thursday. The meeting date had been pushed back from Tuesday.
Mayor Jim Heigl appointed Tara Douglas to the Sylacauga Planning Commission and appointed Taylor Pharr as the acting Municipal Judge. Both appointments were acknowledged by the council.
The council approved a recommendation from Human Resource specialist Jayne McGeefor an extension of family/medical leave for R. Stacey Landry, a street department employee. This extension will be until October 31 of this year.
The council appointed Jason Clary to the Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals for the remainder of a term which John Hall had been serving but vacated. The term expires in January 2024.
In other business, Change Order #2 was approved for $21,200 by the council and drainage improvements in Sylacauga along the following: E Clay St. and S Church Ave., S Norton Ave and W Walnut St., and E 1st St. and Calhoun Ave. This will be funded by American Rescue Funds.
The council also approved Accounts Payable invoices received for June 2023 in the amount of $236,175.94.
The council will meet again on July 6 at 6 p.m. and Sylacauga residents are encouraged to attend.