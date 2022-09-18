Apple Annie presales are underway

It is Apple Annie time of year again.
The Talladega Junior Welfare League is continuing its annual tradition of apple sales to support various community organizations throughout the Talladega area.
Presales of Granny Smith and Gala apples are already underway. Orders can be placed through any league member or via the online order form at bit.ly/2021AppleAnnie2022. Payments will be accepted using PayPal, cash or check delivered to any league member or mailed to PO Box 144, Talladega, AL 35161.
All proceeds go to community organizations including Samaritan House, Pages from Pam, FIRST Family Services and scholarships for city and county high school seniors.
League members will also resume the tradition of visiting local schools or daycares this year, pending approval of local school systems.
If you don’t get a chance to order your apples early, you will also be able to buy them on the square on Apple Annie Day, which will be Nov. 4 this year.
