Apple Annie presales are underway

Apple Annie Day5-bc.jpg

Talladega Junior Welfare League member Kasey Flurry sells apples on the square in Talladega in 2021.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

It is Apple Annie time of year again.

The Talladega Junior Welfare League is continuing its annual tradition of apple sales to support various community organizations throughout the Talladega area.