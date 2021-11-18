Apparently, 'tis the season for property crimes

Investigators with the Talladega Police Department and Talladega County Sheriff’s Office are investigating several residential burglaries that have been reported since the beginning of November.
Several of the county cases appear to be related, according to Captain Mike Jones. The first case in the recent cluster was reported Nov. 11, on the 750 block of Wolf Pond Road. In this case, the victim reported that a jewelry box and contents, including her wedding ring, another gold ring and a gold chain, total value $540 had been stolen, along with a fire safe containing legal documents and an unknown number of Hydrocodone and Tramadol pills. Forced entry to the house was made through a window, Jones said.
There were two more residential break-ins the following day on the same block of Jordan Lane.
In the first case, the resident returned home about 2:30 p.m. and found her front door open, Jones said. Stolen items from here included miscellaneous prescription pills, the victim’s will and other personal documents in a silver box, about $40 in rolled change, a wooden jewelry box and contents valued at $350 and a black box containing miscellaneous papers and antique coins.
The second break-in on the same block was reported about two hours later. The front door appeared to have been forced open, and stolen items included deeds and miscellaneous personal papers, a curved 55 inch Samsung TV valued at $700, miscellaneous medications, a gold Pulsar watch valued at $100 and an Alabama jewelry box with various gold rings and necklaces valued at $4,350. Another television inside the house was moved, but not stolen.
There were no witnesses or suspects listed in any of these cases, although Jones said they were all almost certainly related. The theft of the legal documents is not typical, he added.
“We don’t see that very often,” he said.
Deputies are also looking into two residential burglaries in Munford, one on the 5500 block of McElderry Road Nov. 13 and one on Rolling Hills Lane on Nov. 15.
The former involved the theft of about $600 cash, jewelry valued at $5,000, a flintlock rifle valued at $300, a 12 gauge pump action shotgun valued at $350, a 16 gauge pump action shotgun valued at $300, a .22 caliber rifle valued at $200 and a .25 caliber automatic pistol valued at $100, as well as other household items.
The latter case involved the theft of semi-automatic black and silver Smith and Wesson handgun, an Onn 50-inch flat screen TV valued at $230 and an Amazon Basics digital lock safe valued at $160.
There was also damage listed to a side door on the house.
There is less of an apparent pattern to the city cases.
The first of these was at a trailer on Adams Avenue between Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. The victim said the siding was damaged and that grounding cables to her residence had been cut. Several pieces of the victim’s artwork, photographs and handmade clothing were also taken. According to Captain Jeremy Faulkner, the point of interest was not clear because of the damage to the siding.
Between Nov. 3 and Nov. 11, while the victim was out of town, at a residence on Hidden Hills Lane. Faulkner said when the victim came home, she found a U-Haul pulled up in front of her house and there were two suspects actively removing property from the home.
Faulkner said the stolen items included a 42-inch John Deere riding mower valued at $3,500, a 12-foot enclosed trailer valued at $400, five crystal decanters, a Magnavox BluRay valued at $100, a 42 inch Roku TV valued at $398, a set of night vision goggles valued at $400, an HP laptop valued at $300, an iPad 4 valued at $200, assorted clothing, an HP printer/copier/fax machine valued at $279, Beats wireless earbuds valued at $200, a Fitbit valued at $169, a JBL Bluetooth speaker valued at $89, a Moto phone valued at $200, a Kindle Fire valued at $199, a coin collection, three double 12 inch kicker speaker boxes, a cold air intake from a Toyota Tacoma, a large shop vac, a pressure washer, a paint sprayer with hoses and guns, a Husqvarna weed eater, miscellaneous Ryobi power tools, a Capital One card and a PNC Bank debit card.
Although not stolen, the victim reported that an antique banker’s lamp valued at $600, an antique vanity mirror valued at $500, four floor length mirrors, a Dell laptop, a Kuerig 2.0 coffee pot, a grandfather clock and a cordless Bissell vacuum were all damaged.
The victim knew the two suspects, and initially did not report the burglary to the police when they promised to bring everything back. Faulkner said they did not do so, and also used the stolen cards to run up bills of about $1,000 shopping online.
Police also responded to a residence on Cove Access Road on Nov. 11, after an alarm went off. The resident found a broken window and said the house appeared to have been ransacked, but nothing was taken.
On Nov. 13, someone broke into a residence on Dianne Street and stole a 32 inch flat-screen TV and a PlayStation 4. There are no suspects, and there does not appear to have been any forced entry.
On Nov. 15, two juveniles broke into a residence on Green Acres Drive between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. The house was vacant, but there was an alarm system, and police responded while the two subjects were still there. They were not immediately charged, according to the report, because the homeowner could not be located and it was not clear if anything had been taken.
A similar break-in was reported the same day, at 2 p.m. on Renfroe Road. A sunroom window had been smashed, but the alarm went off, apparently running the would-be burglars off. Nothing appeared to have been taken.
That evening, between 5:45 and 6:05 p.m. someone broke into a vacant residence on Cherry Street and stole a Springfield 9 mm handgun. A family member noticed that a window unit air conditioner had been pushed into the residence, and notified another family member. Nothing else appears to have been taken from inside the house, aside from the gun.
Anyone with information on any of these cases should contact Talladega Police at 256-362-4508 or the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You may also leave an anonymous tip with the city at 256-299-0011 or www.talladega.com, or with the sheriff’s office on their website or mobile app.