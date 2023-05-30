 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Apparent suicide event reported at Industries for Blind

Talladega police, Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies, AIDB security and NorthStar paramedics responded Friday afternoon to what appeared to be a death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Alabama Industries for the Blind’s Talladega campus.

Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind issued a public statement Friday saying “On May 26, an incident unrelated to AIDB occurred on the campus of Alabama Industries for the Blind that resulted in the loss of a life. No foul play is suspected. No further comment will be given at this time. Once the victim’s family has been notified, AIDB will release more information.”