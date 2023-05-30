Apparent suicide event reported at Industries for Blind

Talladega police, Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies, AIDB security and NorthStar paramedics responded Friday afternoon to what appeared to be a death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Alabama Industries for the Blind’s Talladega campus.
Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind issued a public statement Friday saying “On May 26, an incident unrelated to AIDB occurred on the campus of Alabama Industries for the Blind that resulted in the loss of a life. No foul play is suspected. No further comment will be given at this time. Once the victim’s family has been notified, AIDB will release more information.”