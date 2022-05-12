Apparent burgler used brick to smash window, stole from Pop's Corner Grocery

Talladega Police are investigating a burglary reported Monday at Pop’s Corner Grocery on Plant Road, according to an incident report.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, police found a brick on the floor inside the business that appeared to have been used to smash a window. Less than $100 in cash and several cartons of cigarettes were reported stolen, but nothing else, Thompson said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.