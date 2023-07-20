Anthony Jacks appointed as assistant principal at middle school

SYLACAUGA — Nichols-Lawson Middle School students will welcome a new assistant principal for the upcoming school year.
Anthony Jacks was appointed to the position at the June meeting of the Sylacauga Board of Education.
Jacks is a Sylacauga native who graduated from B. B. Comer High School in 2000. He received a bachelor’s degree in business finance from the University of Alabama. He completed his teaching certification requirements at Jacksonville State University and is pursuing a master’s degree at the University of West Alabama.
Jacks has been a part of the educational system for 17 years. He has been a teacher and coach in Talladega County Schools, Pelham High School and Pisgah High School.
In 2019, he joined the Sylacauga City Schools staff. In 2022, he was named as the assistant athletics director at Sylacauga High School.
He and his wife, Brooke, have three children, Jasper, Jameson and Georgia.